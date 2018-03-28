Gaming Innovation Group signs deal with games development studio Push Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

28/03/2018, St. Julian’s, Malta – The integration of Push Gaming’s thrilling HTML5 games with beautifully designed artwork will further enhance Gaming Innovation Group’s extensive portfolio of popular and competitive casino products.

This latest deal will see GiG, along with their long list of successful B2B partners, benefit from Push Gaming’s portfolio of attractive mobile focused games. GiG have launched some of the most compelling and entertaining brands around, such as Rizk, Thrills and its latest casino launch Highroller.com.

GiG has recently been voted “Best Casino Group” for a second year in a row by Casinomeister.com, the most accredited online casino forum portal by players and operators alike.

Ahead of signing this deal, Push Gaming Managing Director James Marshall said: “Gaming Innovation Group are one of the most exciting businesses in our industry. They’ve seen exceptional growth over the past couple of years with their innovative B2B and B2C offerings. Being selected as a supplier to such a progressive business is testament to the stand out mobile games that we’re developing.”

Mathias Larsson, Managing Director at GiG Games, said: “We’re looking forward to working with Push Gaming as we have been aware of their games for some time as a welcome complementation to our strong suite of providers. Visually, their games are fantastic and they offer great features on top.”

About Push Gaming

Push Gaming is a games development studio which specialises in creating premium, mobileoptimised HTML5 games. Their team is formed of some of the brightest minds from the casino and mobile games industry. Coupled with a wide range of global partners which includes some of the world’s most influential operators, Push Gaming are successfully taking on a competitive industry in order to provide more entertaining mobile game play than ever before.

About Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ”To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all”. Through our eco-system of products and services, we are connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of state of the art offices in St George’s Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

