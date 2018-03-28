CoinGeek.com funds the Cash Shuffle Group’s Bitcoin Cash (BCH) ‘Mixer’ Tool

PRESS RELEASES

CoinGeek.com continues to invest in developing BCH into the one true Blockchain with recent funding for: a terabyte block*, a tokenization mechanism (with a £5,000,000 prize for anybody who can achieve this) and now with the Cash Shuffle Group to add the ability to mix or shuffle coins on the Blockchain through multiple transactions to improve anonymity.

These improvements to the chain help tie BCH even more firmly to the original Satoshi White Paper and thus is not only the best Blockchain but also the only true Bitcoin.

Calvin Ayre, owner of CoinGeek.com, explains: “The Legacy Segwit Coin (BTC) should no longer call itself Bitcoin as there is no resemblance to the coin launched in 2008. BCH is now making sure it is true to the original vision and is adding other useful elements as the cryptocurrency world evolves. I am willing to listen any sensible arguments as to why this is not the case but can find none to refute the claim that BCH is the real Bitcoin.”

Alongside everything we are doing CoinGeek is also educating merchants about the benefits of adopting Bitcoin Cash as a lower-fee, fast-payment system. These educational efforts will really hit a peak at our CoinGeek Conference in Hong Kong this May 18th.

*A single terabyte block (added every 10 minutes) can contain about 4 billion Bitcoin transactions, and provide capacity of 7 million transactions per second.

