Spinzwin Casino unveils its revamped website

UK-based Online casino website Spinzwin Casino, in a star-studded event, announced the launch of their revamped website.

Talking to the reporters after the official launch, the Marketing Manager of Spinzwin Casino said “We are thrilled to offer our newly revamped website to our players. In line with our player-centric approach, we have now included the German and Sweden versions of the website for our valuable players from German and Sweden regions. The website will continue to work on the default English language for other players from English-Speaking Countries”.

“The revamp was long overdue and has been eagerly awaited by many of our loyal affiliate partners and players. With this launch, the wait, in a way, has come to an end” he added.

The Project Manager for Spinzwin, who headed the technical aspects of the website stated “The website makes use of harmonious colour schemes and it serves as a visual treat for the players. We have also categorised the games based on their genre and preferences of the players”.

“The website works seamlessly with all the mobile and hand-held devices and has been installed with all the advanced security features from the best in class security providers. Players can play with a peace of mind and can concentrate more on exploring the vast list of games on our casino” he said.

He further added “The brand has tied up with many leading gaming providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Quick Spin to name a few and now has more than 450+ games for the players to spend some quality time on the website. From time to time, new games with astonishing graphics and themes are added to our huge collections of games.

“Online casino players always have a special fondness towards slot games. As per the latest stats by UK Gambling Commission, slot games have generated about 64.5% of total Gross Gambling Yield of the remote casino. We, therefore, have taken significant care in hand-picking the slot games that are offered to our slots players.”

When asked about the new improvements in the user experience, he replied “Interface has been made more intuitive and concise to facilitate easy interaction with the users on the website. The website’s design has been calibrated to the best possible level by testing it through the rigorous industry standards.” he concluded.

On the promotions front, Spinzwin Casino is now offering 100% Welcome Bonus Up to £200 + 25 Free Spins for all its new players. Besides this, they also have regular weekly and monthly promotions tailored to the interests of the players.

