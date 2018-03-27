Red Tiger live in Ladbrokes shops

PRESS RELEASES

Dragon’s Luck enjoys retail roll-out

Malta, 27 March 2018: Award-winning slots supplier Red Tiger Gaming has announced the successful launch of Dragon’s Luck on the terminals of leading bookmaker Ladbrokes across the U.K.

Its roll-out follows a similar deal with Coral in September, when the game proved to be the one of the very top performing slots of 2017.

Gavin Hamilton, CEO at Red Tiger Gaming, said the launch would be followed by the distribution of further slots across the UK in the coming months.

He added: “We’re delighted to debut our first retail game with Ladbrokes and are very confident it will prove to be as popular with their players as it has with Coral and the many online operators we supply.

“We are proud of our rapidly expanding international omni-channel games distribution network and delighted to provide the highest quality games to an operator of Ladbrokes’ stature. It is a testament to our commitment to player entertainment and we look forward to launching more games with Ladbrokes soon.”

Rich Barr, Director of Gaming Content at Ladbrokes Coral, said: “Red Tiger is synonymous with top quality games and we’re very happy to have given Ladbrokes customers another high quality omnichannel game, a great opportunity to enjoy Dragon’s Luck in-shop as well as online. We’re very much looking forward to seeing what else Red Tiger has in store with Ladbrokes Coral for the rest of 2018.”

About Red Tiger Gaming

Red Tiger Gaming is a young and dynamic casino games developer offering top-performing HTML5 slots and table games, a bespoke progressive jackpot system and Smart Spins, an innovative bonus management application. Founded in late 2014 by a group of industry veterans from major B2B and B2C gaming brands, the company is growing fast and is now served by over 150 full time staff including mathematicians, graphic designers, software developers, audio engineers, gambling experts, QAs, account managers and secret magicians; all entirely dedicated to continuously improving the slots player experience. Learn more at: www.redtigergaming.com

