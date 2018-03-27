Play Fair Code strengthens ties with Sportradar

PRESS RELEASES

The Austrian Play Fair Code (PFC) have signed a memorandum of understanding with Sportradar as one of the world’s leading suppliers of sports integrity solutions.

PFC was founded by the Austrian Sports Ministry, the Austrian Football Association (AFA) and the Austrian Football League collectively as the Association for Protecting the Integrity in Sports. It includes the most important Austrian sports stakeholders such as the Austrian Federal Sports Organisation, the Austrian Olympic Committee, the Austrian Ski Federation, the Bookmakers’ Federation, the Austrian Lotteries, the Austrian Ice Hockey League, the Austrian Basketball League together with a range of Austrian betting providers.

The relationship between PFC and Sportradar will strengthen the ties between the two organisations and will incorporate the exchange of know-how and best-practices with a strong focus in the education and prevention field to reach their common objectives of fighting corruption in sport across Austria and worldwide through a range of joint approaches.

Moreover, the cooperation will also ensure mutual coordination and support of their efforts and advocacy before international and European authorities and institutions.

Play Fair Code President, Günter Kaltenbrunner said: “We are very pleased to strengthen our relationship with Sportradar. We are both united in our aims and our joint efforts will ensure that we can be more confident in helping to diminish the risks of potential manipulation in sports across Austria.”

Play Fair Code CEO, Severin Moritzer added: “After nearly five years of a constant and fruitful relationship, we are now happy to take a next important step in this mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Sportradar’s Managing Director of Integrity Services, Andreas Krannich said: “We are very proud to be sharing our expertise with the Play Fair Code. The information we can provide from our monitoring and detection system including our advanced intelligence, investigation, education and consultancy will cover all bases. Combined with PFC’s in-depth expertise in the education field, this approach will see us mutually focus on eliminating potential corruption across sporting codes.”

ABOUT PLAY FAIR CODE (PFC)

Prior to 2012 the complex set of questions relating to how to deal with the controversial issues of match-fixing and betting fraud had never been tackled in a comprehensive manner in Austria. This changed substantially when the Austrian Ministry of Sport, the Austrian Football Association (AFA) and the Austrian Football League collectively founded the Association for Protecting the Integrity in Sport.

The association, which operates on a day-to-day basis under the brand name ‘Play Fair Code’, has subsequently been joined by a series of other major sports stakeholders, including the Austrian Federal Sports Organisation, the Austrian Olympic Committee, the Austrian Ski Federation, the Bookmakers’ Federation, the Austrian Lotteries and the Austrian Ice Hockey League (Erste Bank Eishockey Liga), the Austrian Basketball League (Admiral Basketball Bundesliga) together with a range of Austrian betting providers.

On an international level the Play Fair Code is a frequently present expert partner in various Erasmus+ projects and in steady exchange with UEFA and the IOC.

The operating strategy of the PFC lies in prevention and monitoring and has included the creation of an ombudsmen facility to receive communications related to match-fixing in Austrian sport.

For more information about Play Fair Code (PFC), visit its website at http://www.playfaircode.at/.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR

Sportradar is a global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content for its clients around the world. We provide cutting-edge solutions and services to media companies, bookmakers, sports federations and state authorities. We are a truly international organisation, employing over 1,800 people in more than 30 locations around the world. Our rapid growth is driven by technological innovation and a deep understanding of our clients’ business needs.

It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries. We occupy a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.

