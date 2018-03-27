Habanero conjures up Presto! Slot

PRESS RELEASES

Magical new game set to mesmerise players

27th March 2018 – Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has pulled another rabbit out of the hat with the release of its amazing new game, Presto!

White doves, cute bunnies, and card tricks galore await the audience as the top-hatted showman goes through his repertoire in this 243 ways, five column, three row title.

This latest release also boasts no less than five sets of unique illusions which operate in both the base game as well as in the free games feature.

Featuring replicating magic hats, flying cards, synced reels, and more, there’s plenty up this illusionist’s sleeve for players, including an expanding glamorous assistant symbol who’ll drive you wild.

The fabulous free games feature triggered when three of more Crystal Balls appear brings pay-outs with a whirl of added action.

Toni Karapetrov, Head of Corporate Communications at Habanero, said: “Presto! has all the hallmarks of being a magical game and we’re very confident it will entertain players at all of our operator partners.

“We’re particularly proud of the interesting maths and features behind the games that will offer a unique experience and complement the rich graphics and music that are a real treat.”

The game is the latest in Habanero’s impressive slot portfolio, following on from titles such as London Hunter, Four Divine Beasts, and 5 Mariachis.

The supplier now offers over 80 video slots titles, 11 table games, and 10 video poker titles, which are integrated with over 60 operators and aggregators and available in 24 European and Asian languages.

To view a preview of Presto! on Habanero’s YouTube channel please click here: https://youtu.be/PLz852BRkl0

About Habanero

Habanero is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online and land-based casino industries. Hosted on Habanero’s own platform and made available at a competitive rate, these games are tailored to the widest possible variety of devices, allowing operators in multiple territories to maximise their incomes.

Purchased by a group of European investors in 2012, the company now boasts a host of skilled designers, developers and mathematicians. Its management team has over four decades’ worth of experience in betting and gaming. For more information, please contact info@habanerosystems.com. For additional images and other media enquiries, please email enquiries@squareintheair.com. For sales enquiries, please contact sales@habanerosystems.com

