A wealth to explore with Tiger’s Claw

Betsoft Gaming has released another visually stunning and engaging title with TIGER’S CLAW.

Players journey through a mystical realm and explore a land of beauty and riches. In this relaxing expedition into an unknown land, the wise Shaman awards wisdom and scatter pays. The fates will then bring players ever closer to the legendary Tiger’s Claw.

Paying right to left and left to right, this 3-4-5-4-3 slot will offer big payouts in a magical backdrop. Using subtle animation and muted tones, B etsoft is able to create a rich and enveloping setting.

Players seek out the majestic wild Tiger’s Claw to unlock the path to enlightenment and a multitude of Free Spins. With each instance of 5 Tiger’s Claws, more Free Spins are awarded, with up to 98 being possible in a single spin. Players can then reap the reward of the Free Spins with BIG prizes and respins that STACK – up to 240 Free Spins at any given time.

“We understand that not all players want big animations and flashy graphics every time they play. Many players use slot gaming to relax,” said Dan Cooper, Betsoft’s Head of Product Development. “We try to make sure we offer a diverse array of titles. These include our cinematic titles, mechanically complex titles, as well as relaxing and entertaining titles like Tiger’s Claw.”

“Our design philosophy is to offer players something that is fulfilling in more than just one way; if it’s beautiful, it should also be fun. We feel we’ve really hit that mark with Tiger’s Claw. While it is a visually striking game to play, the Free Spins mechanics also make it both exciting and satisfying.”

A well-rounded title, sure to please players the world over, Tiger’s Claw is set to release March 2018.

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3™ banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo™ collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift™ environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta, and holds an additional license in Curacao. Contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com for general information and enquiries. For press and marketing enquiries, email press@betsoft.com

