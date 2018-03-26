Nolimit City and iGaming Platform announce joint partnership deal

PRESS RELEASES

Boasting their latest expansion with recent client partner deals and their increasing presence at several must attend industry events, iGaming Platform (iGP), known for their cutting-edge turnkey, whitelabel and aggregator platforms have reached a deal to integrate Nolimit City’s full portfolio of premium video slot games.

The partnership deal between the two will make way for a direct integration on iGP’s platform thanks to Nolimit’s fully flexible, propriety owned RGS platform. iGP owns a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry and comes with one of the industry’s largest game provider portfolios.

Nolimit City games will be introduced to the platform’s client network and boast popular titles such as; WiXX, Casino Win Spin, Oktoberfest and Creepy Carnival, to name a few.

Malcolm Mizzi, Head of Sales at Nolimit City, said: “The general approach and enthusiasm to work on a partnership deal with iGP has been something that got this deal done in record timing.” “We are impressed with the far and wide reaching extent of iGP’s platform compatibility and client network that this deal was a must”

Phil Pearson, Head of Sales at iGP, added: “Working with Nolimit City for iGP is a no-brainer. Due to their recent surge in the market, and expansion in new territories, not to mention some high quality & popular games, we were very fast acting with entering into an agreement to provide Nolimit games to our players and clients. We look forward to a good partnership for a long period of time”

Nolimit City is a Stockholm-based online casino platform and game developer, offering high-quality content and services to operators around the world. The company has designed and developed its platform in-house from the ground-up; delivering a strong and powerful engine that can take large volumes of play and social interaction in its stride, on both desktop and mobile. It is coupled to an innovative back office and bonus toolbox, providing a one-stop shop for our partners. It is hugely flexible, and can be tailored to individual operator requirements and needs. We employ some of the smartest minds and artistic talents in the industry; people passionate about gambling and technology. They have helped us to create a portfolio bursting with fun and engaging games for both casino and lottery operators, including Oktoberfest, Space Arcade, WiXX, Kitchen Drama: BBQ Frenzy/Sushi Mania and Bet on Poker.

