Digitain signs Sports Data deal with YourBet

Leading provider integrates with leading CIS portal to provide sportsbook support ahead of the World Cup

26th March 2018 – Multi-channel sports betting Digitain has announced a new partnership with leading CIS portal YourBet, part of the powerful eGamings family which specialises in igaming solutions, ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The prominent supplier has extended its influence across eastern Europe, Asia and Africa in recent months with its fully-managed sportsbook platform, which offers odds on 65 different sports, 7,500 leagues, and more than 3,000 betting markets leading the way.

However, this agreement with YourBet shows the versatility of this Digitain platform whose flexible integration process – via API and turnkey – has been recruited by YourBet to explicitly deliver its bespoke Sports Data services. These include the unique Football Match Centre (featuring games from over 40 global competitions, with up-to-the-minute data on results, stats, squad selection, formations, weather and more) alongside 16 other sports from over 100 countries worldwide.

Digitain will deploy its innovative platform and broad array of real-time data tools for YourBet, providing the eGamings’ division with an effortless integration ahead of the approaching World Cup, saving time and money while also offering multi-lingual adaptability for partner style and design.

Suren Khachatryan, Digitain CEO, said: “It’s great to be teaming up with YourBet ahead of this year’s footballing showpiece in their own backyard. This integration may be niche, but it eloquently demonstrates the elastic capabilities of our cutting-edge APIs.

“To have that ability recognised by a member of the eGamings family for Sports Data services is a huge validation ahead of the World Cup. We plan to scale up these mutually beneficial partnerships over the coming months after a successful Betting On Football 2018 at Stamford Bridge.”

Nazim Izmaylov, CEO of YourBet, added: “YourBet is a rising star of the European gaming market, so it was vital to partner up with a proven provider like Digitain for one of the prized jewels in the sporting crown.

“Their suite of CIS-facing partnerships and rapid-fire integration only bolsters our confidence for a successful World Cup 2018 in Russia, running on the back of the industry’s most detailed sports data systems. Digitain’s top-quality software solutions speak to the heart of what sets YourBet apart.”

About Digitain:

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 800 of the brightest minds and creative talents in the gaming industry, with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 30,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers.

