Super Early Bird set to close on game-changing GiGse

The Super Early Bird discount for this year’s GiGse, which for the first time has been co-located with the Latin American facing Juegos Miami, closes on Friday, March 23 at 15:00 GMT. GiGse’s Super Early Bird promotion, which provides delegates with up to $600 saving on registration, enhances the value of participating in what is renowned as the networking, commercial and knowledge exchange event for gaming’s North American facing C-Level influencers.

GiGse’s two-day programme will feature C-Level debates including the monetization of sports betting and an examination of the Tribal Gaming stance, the role of technology in growing the gaming industry outside of regulatory boundaries, the utilization of behavioural data in tracking players from mobile to the casino floor, personalization and artificial intelligence as methods of engaging with digital users, as well as a panel looking at the pace of online gambling regulation and consumer attitudes towards it. Key events taking place include the GiGse LaunchPad, where five start-ups will present in front of an investors panel with the eventual winners determined by the GiGse audience, and the Game Content Theatre where operators will be given the chance to experience new game content concepts.

For more information, and to take advantage of GiGse’s Super Early Bird discount, visit: www.gigse.com.

