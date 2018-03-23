Magnet Gaming goes live in gibraltar with Nektan sheltering deal

PRESS RELEASES

Friday, 23rd March 2018 – Nektan PLC (AIM: NKTN), an international B2B and white label gaming software and services provider, has announced a sheltering deal with slots provider, Magnet Gaming, to go live in Gibraltar.

Assisting its expansion into additional jurisdictions, Nektan’s sheltering deal offers Magnet Gaming access to all available online casinos operating under a Gibraltar license.

Magnet Gaming’s full portfolio of HTML5 games, including Railroad Express, Lucky Dice, Fish Tank and Auction Day, feature high-end graphics and immersive sounds and work seamlessly across desktops and mobile devices.

Claire Osborne, Commercial Director at Nektan, comments: “We’re delighted to be able to assist Magnet Gaming’s expansion into Gibraltar. Its slot machines are renowned for delivering a rich gaming experience over extended periods, creating significant demand among operators. This license sheltering agreement will help support Magnet Gaming’s journey to ongoing commercial success.”

Thomas Nielsen, Head of Gaming Licensing at Magnet Gaming, said: “We’ve seen great demand from Gibraltar-based operators to bring our portfolio live, and we’re thrilled that through this sheltering deal with Nektan, we’re now able to. Over the coming months we will be announcing several operators who will be launching our games through direct integrations or through our integration partners.”

About Nektan:

Nektan PLC is a leading international B2B and white label gaming software and services provider, operating in the regulated, interactive real money gaming space. Nektan’s full end-to-end technology platform, Evolve, simplifies and supports the route to online gaming revenues, managing the full customer experience and back-office operations, allowing commercial partners to focus on marketing the product to its consumers. Its B2B platform, Evolve Lite, gives operators first-time access to cutting-edge European digital casino content, ensuring their focus is on the end user.

Nektan’s US operating subsidiary, Respin, provides US land-based casinos with in-venue mobile gaming solutions which allow operators to add mobile technology and content to their existing offerings, with products accessible to players across both cabinets and mobile devices inside casinos. Respin has a strong intellectual property portfolio including game patents for Rapid Games™ (on-property mobile entertainment), and other captivating concepts and brands.

Nektan is headquartered in Gibraltar, with offices in London, Reno and Hyderabad. It is regulated by the Gibraltar Licensing Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, as well as in the Irish market. Nektan PLC (NKTN) was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2014.

