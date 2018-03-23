Country Roundtables give Juegos Miami delegates unique access to regulators

PRESS RELEASES

Juegos Miami, the unique invitation only, C-Level event for the Pan Latin American and Caribbean gaming industry, taking place at The Biltmore Hotel, Miami, May 30 – June 1, will be providing delegates with an unrivalled opportunity to engage with the region’s key decision makers courtesy of a series of country specific roundtables. The initiative will bring together regulators from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, who will provide expert insight and the very latest updates on their jurisdictions, including current thinking, market dynamics, issues of regulatory concern and the likely timetable for change.

Layla Ali, Juegos Miami Conference Producer, who has helped develop Juegos Miami into what has quickly become the most influential business to business gaming event in the region, said: “We know from our delegate research across a wide number of events, how vitally important it is for C-Level decision makers to be given direct access to regulators and the opportunity to engage rather than just listen to a speaker. The Juegos Miami Country Roundtables do exactly that and will deliver a series of powerful insights that will be invaluable to the gaming business community. Each roundtable will be chaired by a senior regulator or government official with established knowledge and experience of the region, allowing for the most up-to-date and detailed insights into both the emerging and established Pan Latin American gaming markets.”

The Country Roundtables will be conducted in four, thirty-minute slots with organisers, Clarion Gaming, recommending delegates select their countries early and registering their interest by visiting https://www.juegosmiami.com/request-invitation

Juegos Miami features a powerful, strategic learning programme presented alongside a line-up of tier one international exhibitors and sponsors. Attendance is limited to senior decision makers from operating companies as well as government and regulators from the Latin American and Caribbean region(s). The 2018 edition is co-located with GiGse, the platform of choice for US gaming operators, regulators and suppliers to network, learn and drive the industry forward.

To apply for a place at Juegos Miami, which last year attracted exhibitors and representatives from a total of 44 countries, register at www.juegosmiami.com.

