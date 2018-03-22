Sports Innovation to partner with Betting Gods

PRESS RELEASES

Innovative technology company Sports Innovation DK has secured a partnership with Betting Gods Malta Ltd which will enable Betting Gods to deliver a much enhanced, feature-rich experience for its customers.

This is another feather in the cap for Danish company Sports Innovation, which has already developed a client base that includes LeoVegas, the Danish national TV company DR and the Danish Superliga.

Darren Moore, Director of Betting Gods Malta Ltd, said: “This partnership cements our commitment to extending our business partnerships with other innovative and market leading European companies, enabling us to provide a richer, more user focused experience for Betting Gods customers both present and future.”

Sports Innovation also enjoyed success at 2017’s SiGMA – the annual iGaming exhibition and conference that took place in Malta in November. The event features the Startup Pitch, a “Dragon’s Den” style event with 100 startup companies in the gaming industry entering the first round.

The ten most promising companies were given three minutes to pitch to a panel of successful entrepreneurs to make their case for receiving mentoring, funding and access to key contacts. Sports Innovation was one of those ten finalists, representing high-level recognition for the company’s concepts and delivery technology.

Sports Innovation has developed a sports data publishing platform which provides real-time information and visual content. Clients can access pre-match line-ups and match related historical data and predictions, live coverage including infographics, in-game statistics and information about other events during a match. Post-match round-ups include statistics, league tables and previews of upcoming matches.

Clients using the platform can publish this information on their own platforms and promote them through their social media channels. It therefore allows gaming companies to deliver rich content that increases customer acquisition and renewal. Sports Innovation provides everything at the back end, and client platforms link to it dynamically, so everything is automatic.

Betting Gods provides information and tips about a wide variety of sports. The company employs top tipsters and passes that information on to customers, either direct customers or those associated with a network of affiliates.

Sports currently covered by Betting Gods include horse racing, greyhound racing, golf and, of course, football. Sports Innovation’s platform will allow Betting Gods to provide a much more interactive and data-rich experience, providing more and more data on which customers can place bets. Betting Gods doesn’t actually accept bets, as it is not a bookmaker, so customers can place bets with any service, making Betting Gods’ service a wholly impartial one.

One of the key innovations Betting Gods customers will enjoy is the visual presentation of data. Although customers are used to seeing statistics like previous results and performance data on individuals and teams presented in tables, visual representations deliver new insights.

Sports Innovation’s platform analyses the data and presents much of it in pictorial form, with graphs and infographics. One of the main benefits is that patterns emerge instantly which would not have been spotted had the same data been presented in tabular form.

It’s also easier to make instant comparisons between sets of data. This would otherwise involve downloading tables or scraping them from websites, then pasting them into a spreadsheet tool in order to make the necessary calculations and comparisons. Even then, many betting customers would not have the knowledge or even patience to do that.

It’s these enhancements that encouraged Betting Gods to partner with Sports Innovation and together the two companies believe they will both go from strength to strength.

Comments