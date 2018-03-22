Scout Gaming seals agreement with StarPick Ltd

PRESS RELEASES

Scout Gaming Group has signed an agreement with British Starpick Ltd for delivery of its Daily Fantasy Sport-platform. StarPick Ltd owns 100% of the Indian company Starpick Fantasy Pt Ltd which during the spring will launch Daily Fantasy Sport (DFS) in India with special focus on Cricket.

Under the terms of the agreement StarPick gains access to Scout Gamings complete DFS-platform, enabling them to offer DFS to end users at www.starpick.in. Launch is scheduled for the end of March 2018 with Cricket as the first offering and additional sports are planned to be introduced later in the year.

”To date we have focused our sales activities in Europe, but the potential for DFS in India is large why the agreement with StarPick is exciting. Cricket is the dominating sport in India which makes it possible to reach a large number of potential DFS-players. Also European football has many followers in India which over time will contribute to increase the network liquidity for e.g. Premier League. As a result of the cooperation with StarPick we will be able to offer Cricket to all of our customers going forward” says Andreas Ternström, CEO at Scout Gaming.

StarPick Ltd was founded in February 2018 and is head quartered in Bristol, England. StarPick owns 100% of the Indian company StarPick Fantasy Pt Ltd based in Bangalore. StarPick is operated by an Indian- and European team with extensive experience from fantasy sports and online gaming. In preparation for the launch StarPick has established cooperation with several different parties including NDTV which is a leading Indian media company with global reach for cricket.

StarPick recently completed a major capital raise where established well recognized Indian and European investors participated.

“We are proud to launch StarPick Daily Fantasy Sport in India. Scout Gamings sophisticated DFS-platform in combination with our domain expertise, in particular cricket, makes us convinced that StarPick will offer a player experience that will be well received in India.” says Trigam Muhkerjee, co-founder and COO at StarPick.

For additional inforamtion, please contact:

Scout Gaming

Andreas Ternström, CEO

Tel: +46 706 770 660

E-mail: andreas.ternstrom@scoutgaminggroup.com

StarPick

Trigam Mukherjee, Co-founder and COO

Tel: +91 9731651640

E-mail: trigam@starpick.in

