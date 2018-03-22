R. Franco Digital to display future of LatAm gaming at FADJA

PRESS RELEASES

22nd March, 2018 (Madrid, Spain) – R. Franco Digital will showcase its global gaming solutions to delegates at next month’s Feria Americana De Juegos De Azar (FADJA) conference in Bogota, Colombia.

This year’s FADJA, held between 5-6 April, is the first since Colombia began issuing online gaming licences, and R. Franco Digital will have a full range of products on show.

These will include IRIS, a powerful open architecture platform, which integrates everything an operator requires: player management, payment gateways, content, promotions, alerts and responsible gaming tools.

Also on display will be R. Franco Digital’s extensive catalogue of HTML5 games, including classics such as Gnomos Mix, Santa Fe and Treasures of the Seven Seas.

The IRIS platform and R. Franco Digital’s portfolio of games are already approved, tested and proven revenue generators in the Colombian market.

The stand will also host demonstrations of the IRIS Power Vault, the best application for data monitoring in regulated environments, and the RF OnMix Terminal, a multigame machine with touchscreen that can integrate content from different providers.

Miguel Ángel Lázaro, director of R. Franco Digital, said: “Since Colombia began issuing online licences last year, the market has served to highlight the huge opportunity the online sector has across Latin America.

“As new markets open across the region, it is important operators turn to trusted suppliers with local expertise to deliver world-class, flexible and compliant product offerings.

“We look forward to meeting operators at FADJA to discuss how R. Franco can drive their growth in Latin America and beyond.”

R. Franco Digital entered Colombia last year via a landmark agreement with Corredor Empresarial S.A. to provide its IRIS omni-channel platform, catalogue of games, and sports betting provision to the operator.

Corredor Empresarial S.A. is the largest commercial network of games of luck and chance in Colombia, with more than 25,000 points of sale and 75,000 terminals throughout the country.

