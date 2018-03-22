Pinnacle live with Microgaming content via Quickfire

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Pinnacle has integrated with Microgaming’s award-winning Quickfire platform.

Founded in 1998, Pinnacle is a respected industry leader, delivering sports betting, casino and educational betting-related content to customers worldwide.

Following a deal with Quickfire, Pinnacle.com players will be able to access over 600 Microgaming casino games and the industry’s largest progressive jackpot network, as well as a wide range of development partner content from over 20 integrated specialists.

Pinnacle can also utilise Quickfire iQ, a powerful set of modules designed to enhance gameplay, increase player engagement and extend lifetime value.

Paris Smith, CEO at Pinnacle, comments: “We are delighted to have formed this partnership with Microgaming. It only seems right that the world’s most competitive bookmaker works with the leading supplier of online gaming software to enhance our casino offering. We’re looking forward to the success our new casino will bring, and Microgaming and Quickfire are a big part of that.”

Andrew Clucas, Director of Quickfire at Microgaming, adds: “With over 20 years’ experience in the industry and a presence worldwide, Pinnacle are a great addition to the platform. Through Quickfire we can support the operator not only with Microgaming’s vast portfolio of games, but also specialist back office tools designed to grow an operator’s business. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Pinnacle.”

About Quickfire, powered by Microgaming (quickfire.co.uk)

Quickfire, powered by Microgaming, is the product of choice for operators who want immediate access to the best online gaming content available on desktop and mobile. Hosting the world’s largest progressive jackpot network, the platform offers rapid deployment, seamless integration, intelligent games management and the latest in casino, poker, bingo, mobile, live dealer and multiplayer from Microgaming and select development partners.

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

