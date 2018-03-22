Pariplay’s online casino portfolio blossoms with New Wild Cherry slot

PRESS RELEASES

iGaming software provider unveils succulent video slot twist on classic fruit machine games in time for spring 2018

22nd March 2018 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and lotteries, has launched Wild Cherry, an original online video slot game. Released to coincide with spring, the game is a flavoursome twist on classic land-based fruit machine games and was developed by Pariplay’s in-house studio with a strong emphasis on player engagement and retention, including an unprecedented number of bonus features.

Combining pulsating gameplay with a very unique and quirky style of graphics, Pariplay’s Wild Cherry transports players into a fruity world of endless fun and mouth-watering prize opportunities. The game features 5 x 4 reels and 40 different lines.

Wild Cherry also boasts five different bonus types, the most Pariplay has ever integrated in a single title. Developed to maximise player engagement, these features include the zesty ‘Orange of Fortune’ wheel spin and ‘Make a Lemonade’ bonus squeeze, in addition to the juicy ‘Grapes Galore’ free spins. A revitalising ‘Watermelon Crush’ bonus feature and the ‘Wild Cherry’ expanding wilds complete the killer set of in-game features aimed at keeping players playing for longer.

Developed for a truly global player-base, Wild Cherry is available in 14 languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Thai, French, Italian, Swedish, Norwegian, Dutch, and Hungarian as well as English. Developed in HTML5, the game has been optimised for play across tablets, smart phones and laptop/desktop computers.

Certified by gambling authorities in the UK, Isle of Man and Malta, Wild Cherry’s 96% return to player (RTP) ratio provides a strong financial incentive to attract players, while the title includes an autobet feature to assist less experienced users. To promote responsible gambling, ‘reality check’ is also accessible.

The release of Wild Cherry further expands Pariplay’s collection of over 100 iGaming titles, including recent original video slot Chang’e – Goddess of the Moon and Jack in the Box and branded slots such as Atari® Pong and Bloodshot®.

Richard Mintz, Commercial and Marketing Director at Pariplay, said: “Our Wild Cherry video slot was created under our ongoing development strategy of providing a truly engaging video slots experience for players across the globe – ensuring an unparalleled level of anticipation, fun and excitement. We believe Wild Cherry is our finest slots creation yet and that the game revitalises the ever-popular fruit-based slots category.”

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay Limited is a leading provider of Internet Gaming Systems, offering state-of-the-art, in-house developed gaming platforms and Internet games as well as integrated third-party games from leading industry companies. Founded in 2010, our team has over 50 gaming experts with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sofia, Bulgaria and Gibraltar, built to support our customers’ requirements in a dynamic and competitive environment.

The group is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, Alderney Gambling Control Commission and by the UK Gambling Commission. Our Gaming Systems, RNG and all games are certified and tested by the leading testing labs and meet the highest industry standards for online gaming testing and certification.

As a business-to-business provider of games of skill and chance, Pariplay fully understands the importance of responsible gaming and has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible fashion. The system combines identity verification with age verification and geo-Location services to determine whether an individual meets the minimum age requirement and is playing within a specific territory. Pariplay has implemented multiple responsible gaming tools to meet different regulatory standards and have provided players with a sophisticated self-exclusion tool that offers them an easy way to manage their gaming habits.

Contact Information

Gili Lisani

CEO

Pariplay Ltd.

Email: gili@pariplayltd.com

Website: www.pariplayltd.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pariplay-limited

