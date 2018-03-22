NetEnt goes retro with 80’s themed slot Hotline

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt, leading provider of digital gaming solutions, has unveiled its latest game, Hotline, the first NetEnt video slot with a unique multi-level bonus bet feature to attract several player groups. The game also features a high-quality retro soundtrack, taking players back to the 80’s.

Inspired by the surging popularity of retro themed TV shows and remakes of the most popular movies, Hotline™, immerses players into 80’s Miami with palm trees in the sunset, neon signs, fast cars and one of the best soundtracks NetEnt has ever produced.

Hotline™, the 5-reel, 3-row slot game, is not only packed with well-known classics such as Wild and Expanding Wild substitutions, Re-Spins, and Free Spins – it is the first NetEnt video slot with a unique multi-level bonus bet feature.

With the unique Hotline Bonus Bet feature, the multivariance video slot Hotline™ provides an excellent opportunity to appeal to several player segments in one thrilling game.

“The innovative Hotline Bonus Bet feature has the ability to give players extra options, which also has some cool new mechanics to make it standout from other slot games,” said Henrik Fagerlund, Chief Product Officer of NetEnt.

“With this game we wanted to provide operators with the ultimate player entertainment by bringing the popular 80’s retro look and feel to our players and I believe we’ve achieved that with the creation of Hotline™ and its great soundtrack.”

