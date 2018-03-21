Prague Gaming Summit 2018 announces PLANZER LAW and BtoBet as sponsors

PRESS RELEASES

Prague – 21 March 2018 – The team at European Gaming are honored to announce the support of PLANZER LAW as Networking Break & Lunch Sponsor and the support of BtoBet as Digital Sponsor for the second edition of Prague Gaming Summit which will be held at Andel’s by Vienna House Prague on the 29th of March.

30 experts speakers will be sharing information about legal updates from Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Slovenia, Switzerland, Austria and a special focus will be given to Responsible Gambling, Effective Marketing, AML, Blockchain, Conversion, Retention and Gambling Licensing Procedures in the European Union. The program of the event is unique in the industry and promises to reach the highest standards.

The generic names that will give take part in the specially created panel discussions are:

Jan Rehola (PS Legal), Jakub Kolomicenko (Endorphina), Ivan Sagál (Bird&Bird), Tal Zamstein (Fortuna Group), Dr. Joerg Hofmann (Melchers Law Germany), Dr. Robert Skalina (WH Partners), Jaka Repansek (Republis Slovenia), Dr. Mag. Klaus Christian Vögl (Fachgruppe Wien der Freizeit- und Sportbetriebe), Dr. Simon Planzer (PLANZER LAW), Piotr Dynowski (Bird&Bird), Anna Wietrzynska-Ciolkowska (DLA Piper), Tony Las (Superbet Poland), Adam Warlewski (Superbet Poland), Bogdan Coman (ROMBET), Max Krupyshev(Cubits), Bernhard Blaha (Herocoin.io & Herosphere.gg), Tom Light (SBTech), Tal Itzhak Ron (Tal Ron, Drihem and Co. Law Firm), Quirino Mancini (Tonucci & Partners), Jon Peters (Theomobex), Tal Miller (Fibonatix), Michal Shinitzky (Pangea Localization Services), Assaf Stieglitz (odds1x2.com), Pieter Remmers(Assissa), Martin Arendts (ARENDTS ANWÄLTE), Alex Henderson (The Ritz Hotel Casino London), Dan Iliovici(Romanian National Gambling Office – ONJN), and last but not least, Tom Edmonds (Harris Hagan).

Make sure you register in order to get a chance to networking with the representatives of Fortuna Group Entertainment, Sazka, Superbet, NetEnt, Cubits, Payout s.r.o., Nmi Gaming, Data Bet, Pangea Localization Services, PMU, BMM Testlabs, ROMBET, All-In Translations, Betgenius, Endorphina, Vemantia, Kajot, Genii Limited, Quickspin, Apollo Games, Astra Games, Ladbrokes Coral, Mr.Green, Boston Link and much more leading brands.

Visit the official website of the event for more details: https://praguegamingsummit.com/

About PLANZER LAW – NETWORKING BREAK & LUNCH SPONSOR

PLANZER LAW, the Zurich-based law boutique, provides strategic, regulatory and legal advice to companies, regulators and other stakeholders across all areas of the gaming and entertainment industry.

Our boutique has particular expertise in EU/EEA and Swiss gaming law as well as in the implementation of compliance programmes (e.g., AML, fraud, responsible gaming). We further advise on related online, commercial, corporate and financial matters such as privacy, establishment, banking and tax.

We represent the interests of both large corporations and start-ups. Clients profit from our tailor-made, personalised services and our excellent global network of leading gaming practitioners, regulatory authorities and scholars.

For more information, visit: www.planzer-law.com

About BtoBet – DIGITAL SPONSOR

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained at the forefront in these advanced environments, compared with others in the gambling industry, allows BtoBet to be visionary with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre.

Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and event organizer company in the European Union.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations include Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Riga and Ljubljana with special focus around emerging markets.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

