FSB agrees partnership with 7 Best Bets

New sportsbook to launch next month

London, 21st March 2018: FSB is to help launch a new UK-facing sportsbook called 7 Best Bets after agreeing a deal to provide its owners with its innovative platform.

The desktop and mobile site, set to go live on 9th April, has an exclusive affiliate deal with popular social game 7 Of The Best, which was founded by former Tottenham Hotspur and England defender Ledley King.

Customers will now have the opportunity to place a bet on their weekly 7OTB selections, as well as virtual sports and a comprehensive selection of casino games, complete with bespoke offers and promotions.

The new sportsbook also has a deal with London radio station Love Sport, which will promote its seven best bets every day.

7 Of The Best CEO King said: “This partnership with FSB allows us to add new exciting elements to the game which will enhance the experience for our customers.

“Their high reputation and renowned sportsbook and casino offering meant that there was no need to research the market in order to select our partner for this important project.”

FSB’s Business Development Director, Richard Thorp, said: “Our sportsbook solution provides operators with an innovation-led platform and state of the art technical framework, and we’re very pleased to be able to deploy it 7 Best Bets.

“We’re particularly pleased that its flexibility provides companies like them from outside the industry with the ability to offer a product suitable to a very different customer profile.”

They also recently announced a deal to roll-out their first EPOS system in association with Paddy Power and Asian supplier Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies.

This will see FSB deploy its platform and trading tools alongside the Irish bookmaker’s trading team to provide over the counter sports betting facilities to customers of Manila’s flagship Okada Casino Resort.

ABOUT FSB

London-based FSB (www.fsbtech.com) has created the industry’s most scalable, flexible, and efficient sports betting platform. Utilised by operators on four continents, its modern technology is designed for the demands of live betting and a fragmented regulatory landscape, providing light physical deployments backed by centralised control systems. Available as a fully-managed service or an Enterprise solution, the system allows partners to use FSB’s software platform to run their own business the way they want. Their sportsbook platform comes with a complementary gaming platform, that can also be deployed as a stand-alone solution. This provides brands with everything they need to run a responsible gaming business, complete with social responsibility tools, casino integrations, bonusing tools, segmentation, and data analytics

