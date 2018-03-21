Constantin Medien AG creates new company Magic Sports Media GmbH to pool marketing for betting, poker, casino, and lottery

PRESS RELEASES

– Comprehensive portfolio for companies in the gaming and gambling sector, media firms as well as sports associations, leagues and clubs

– Services encompassing ad sales, consulting as well as regulation and policy

– Marketing business of SPORT1 MEDIA in the gaming and gambling sector will be transferred to the new company

– Dr Andreas Blaue and Stephan Katzmann to head Magic Sports Media GmbH as Managing Directors

Ismaning, March 21, 2018 – Constantin Medien AG is consolidating its marketing portfolio and comprehensive expertise in the fields of betting, poker, casino, and lottery in the specially created new company Magic Sports Media GmbH. MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA will offer companies in the gaming and gambling sector, media companies, as well as sports associations, leagues and clubs a comprehensive service portfolio encompassing ad sales, consulting as well as regulation and policy. For this purpose, Constantin Medien AG has transferred its marketing business with gaming and gambling clients, which was previously handled by the Entertainment division of Sport1 Media GmbH, to the new company. Its operative business will be headed by Dr Andreas Blaue, a market expert of many years’ standing, while Stephan Katzmann will be the company’s Commercial Managing Director. Both take over the management in addition to their existing functions within the Constantin Medien Group.

Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, Chief Officer Legal and Finance of Constantin Medien AG: “Constantin Medien’s sports companies have worked closely with clients from the gaming and gambling industry for over 15 years. This experience now makes us one of the leading players and experts in the German market and has given us a broad and international network. Because of the complicated regulatory situation and the way the market is increasingly opening up in this sector, there is a great demand for relevant expertise and services, which we want to offer via MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA to all those interested. We are expecting this move to boost our business in the Segment Sports and provide true added value for our partners.”

In the realm of ad sales, clients of MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA can rely on the expertise of the companies in the Constantin Medien Group, from content production to innovative and industry-specific advertising solutions, right through to accessing international markets.

In the field of consulting, MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA offers advice and support for market entry, business models, and advertising measures. Clients benefit from across-the-board expertise and a well-established network extending to the various regulatory bodies.

In the regulation and policy segment, MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA will accompany and support its clients on all issues around lobbying and regulation, offering networking with opinion leaders

and legislative representatives, state media institutes, and other relevant authorities for the industry.

