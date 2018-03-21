BetConstruct partners up with Booongo Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

BetConstruct integrates the Booongo Gaming portfolio to its Casino Suite Software.

Booongo Gaming becomes a new provider for BetConstruct Casino platform. A wide range of 4,000+ games of our company is now freshened up with such well-known titles from the provider as God’s Temple, Poisoned Apple, Lucky Xmas, 15 Golden Eggs and African Spirit.

Booongo`s Business Development Manager, Yuriy Muratov said that BetConstruct is a company, which has really impressed us during all stages of this project, because the cooperation on their side is excellent. “We are thrilled to provide BetConstruct with our games as the latest addition to their Gaming Suite. We look forward to working closely with the guys at BetConstruct as our games go live with their customers over the coming months.”

BetConstruct’s International Development Director, Anna Poghosyan, commented: “We are delighted to confirm Booongo as the latest content partner to BetConstruct’s Gaming Suite. Addition of popular Booongo titles like Poisoned Apple, Lucky Xmas and the latest Nord’s War – further enhances our gaming portfolio, which now features over 4,000+ games. BetConstruct has built an excellent relationship with the Booongo team, which helped secure a rapid integration and I look forward to distributing their unique gaming content via our Game Aggregation Platform.”

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers in 15 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

Comments