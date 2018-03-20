Wazdan penetrates UK market more deeply with Jumpman Gaming partnership

PRESS RELEASES

March 20, 2018, Malta – Wazdan, the major casino games producer with products covering slots, table games and video poker has signed a partnership agreement with Jumpman Gaming that gives Wazdan a significantly stronger position in the UK market. Hot-on-the-heels of Wazdan’s UK license announcement during ICE Totally Gaming, the new partnership involves Wazdan providing their complete portfolio of over 100 HTML5 slots titles to Jumpman Gaming.

Jumpman Gaming own and operate over 80 UK-facing bingo and slots websites licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney. Jumpman’s casinos are unique because they have their own special offers, mix of games and variety of features that players cannot find anywhere else.

Wazdan’s popular portfolio includes titles such as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns. Upcoming titles include Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt, among others. Recent new game releases from Wazdan this year include Dracula’s Castle, Tetri Mania Deluxe, Fruit Fiesta, Mystery Jack Deluxe, Magic Fruits 4 Deluxe, Magic Hot 4 Deluxe and Magic Fruits Deluxe, powered by Wazdan’s innovative suite of added-value tools accessible for players on mobile, tablet and desktop.

Many of Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value features, Volatility Level, Double Screen Mode, Unique Gamble Feature and Energy Saving Mode, which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield. Wazdan is licensed in the UK, Malta and Curacao.

Jeremy Fall Wazdan’s Brand and Marketing Manager said: “We want to partner with the best. Wazdan is one of the industry’s most innovative slots companies, and we are delighted to have agreed a deal with Jumpman Gaming to offer our outstanding portfolio of casino-friendly titles, some of which have features that no other slots provider is able to supply. Our games are outstanding entertainment and we are convinced that these unique Wazdan slots will be popular with UK players who love characters, challenges, ambient sounds and top-quality gamble features, as well as the variety of titles.”

David Mann, Sales Manager at Wazdan said: “Jumpman Gaming has garnered an excellent reputation for their slots network in a remarkably short period of time. We love the value that they provide to players and we’re absolutely delighted to partner with them in developing the UK market further.”

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Contact: Edwin Ward, Ogilvy PR, (+356) 9920 7677

