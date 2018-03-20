Softgamings partners with Kiron Interactive

PRESS RELEASES

20 MARCH 2018, VALETTA/MALTA, RIGA/LATVIA: Softgamings, a platform provider and supplier of games to online casinos, have signed a co-operation agreement with Kiron Interactive, a leading provider of the largest and most varied virtual sports portfolio. SoftGamings’ clients will now be able to integrate a large number of Kiron’s virtual sports games into their casino environments.

Casino operators will enrich their offerings with a range of virtual sports games including; Archery, Badminton, Table tennis, Cycling, Football, and Kiron’s full range racing titles. In addition, they will be able to enjoy Kiron’s RaceDay suite, offering an exciting selection of virtual racing products designed to reward customer loyalty and attendance.

Svetlana Gasel, Head of Partnerships at SoftGamings, stated that ‘Kiron Interactive is a great acquisition for SoftGamings, since virtual sports is one of the latest industry trends, which attracts millions of players. SoftGamings works hard to offer trendy and high-quality gaming software to our existing and future clients, so we hope they are going to enjoy Kiron’s breath-taking games.’

Steven Spartinos, CEO of Kiron Interactive, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with SoftGamings and pleased that our virtual sports will now be available in their casino environments.”

“We look forward to working with them and are confident that our virtual games will be well received by a whole range of players.”

About Kiron Interactive

Kiron Interactive, established in 2001, is a leading supplier of virtual games and gaming systems to the global gaming industry. Kiron’s virtual gaming products have been successfully deployed across a number of distribution platforms including the internet, mobile, satellite broadcast, And WAN/LAN networked environments and gaming machines. Using the latest animation and proven gaming systems, Kiron’s solutions have grown to be the leaders in their field.

About SoftGamings

SoftGamings is a B2B casino platforms provider and gaming systems aggregator. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, SoftGamings provides solutions demanded in the market and develops its own creative solutions – White Label, Turnkey, Self-Service, Bitcoin platform solutions, Bonus System Standalone feature, Sportsbook solution, Slots Bundle, Live Bundle and Casino Games Integration. SoftGamings’ strong IT team can also provide gamification possibilities, which is one of the major industry trends. Products portfolio includes 40+ gaming suppliers with 3000+ games. The company offers live dealer solutions from Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, Lucky Streak etc, slots from NetEnt, Microgaming, BetSoft, Endorphina, Habanero, Booming Games, WorldMatch etc, Betconstruct sportsbook solution, hosting, licensing and banking services. Over 80 clients use SoftGamings products and services since 2007.

