BtoBet’s chairman speaker at Enada Spring: Operators and bookmakers’ challenges in the Italian market

At the recent panel organised at Enada Spring in Rimini, BtoBet’s Chairman Alessandro Fried shared his vision concerning the challenges operators entering the Italian iGaming market are facing.

Fried highlighted:

“Operators and bookmakers willing to enter the Italian market need a partner that perfectly knows the local market and the Italian authorities; a team of skilled Italian traders, with an internal risk management and equipped with the adequate technology. Our experience gained in other international regulated markets worldwide and our bookmaker mind set – as partner – is surely a big plus.”

BtoBet counts on an Italian management based also in Rome, with a deep experience in the local gaming market that allow them to support operators to differentiate their brands in Italy. In this regard, Fried expressed his point of view about the role played by the technology to help licensees to make the difference in the Italian market:

“The possibility to design new gaming markets to get out of the standard is definitely a winning move for both, the product quality and the image of the brand. Additionally, the availability of a flexible platform and advanced tools are crucial to offer tailor made solutions and deliver original gaming and sports betting experiences. This is the way to completely fulfilling the requirements of the local market. Our team of experts ensures our customers’ brands offer bettors the best possible betting experience. Furthermore, we focus on developing the player’s experience, analyzing the betting features and giving feedback to the development team to offer better performances to each individual customer. In this way BtoBet provides all the tools necessary for risk management among all pre-match, live, virtual and jackpot bets.”

