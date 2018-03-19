SBTech’s Tom Light to establish new blockchain and gambling venture

PRESS RELEASES

Senior VP for Business Development to leave solutions provider to establish new blockchain and gambling venture

London, UK – 19 March 2018

Tom Light, Senior Vice-President of Business Development at SBTech, is to leave the group to establish a new business venture that will unite blockchain and gambling and leverage the power of the crypto-currency in a gaming and betting environment.

Tom Light joined SBTech in 2014 to lead its business development and commercial efforts and initiated the massive growth curve the group has experienced since.

He has been responsible for signing many of SBTech’s defining partnerships and will continue to retain the full support of the company in future projects.

Commenting on his next move, Tom Light said: “I have really enjoyed working at SBTech and seeing the group grow to become the leading sports betting and gaming solutions provider to the sector. The new project I will be heading is particularly exciting as it combines two great passions of mine: blockchain and gambling. It will leverage the power of crypto-currencies within an igaming setting and produce a truly disruptive offer for the sector.”

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, added: “SBTech is particularly grateful to Tom for his incredible work over the past four years, which has enabled us to experience massive growth and has put SBTech in prime position to capitalise on future opportunities in the online and land-based gaming and betting sector worldwide. He retains the full support of SBTech and we look forward to his new project, which we believe will be as successful as the past four years he has had with SBTech.”

Tom Light recently discussed the possibilities of blockchain within gambling at the iGaming Asia Congress in Macau in the company of Mikhail Bogdanov, CEO of Firelotto and Tony Tong, Crypto Angel Investor at DRC – Drchain.io.

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,000 employees in 11 locations worldwide. Since 2007, SBTech has developed the industry’s most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving more than 50 licensees in over 20 regulated markets.

SBTech’s clients include many of the world’s premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casino and horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies superbly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its Seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, and retail and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech’s partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

