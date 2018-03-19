BetConstruct announces CRM webinar

PRESS RELEASES

As a part of its webinar series, BetConstruct is conducting another web seminar dedicated to CRM.

Launched in 2017, BetConstruct has been running a series of webinars on operating and promoting a gaming and betting business. This time, on March 21st our team will be sharing industry specialists’ knowledge and discussing CRM solution.

The webinar will focus on the automated marketing tools of BetConstruct CRM specifically developed in accordance with the requirements of the gaming and betting industry.

Our team will discuss the range of single tool campaigns and player management functions as well as talk about strong and flexible reporting and automated campaign analysis.

Feel free to follow the link and register for BetConstruct CRM webinar.

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centers in 15 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of products and services, including Sportsbook, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Solutions, RNG & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more. The latest addition is the industry-first complete management infrastructure, SpringBME (Business Management Environment).

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

Comments