iGaming Asia Congress 2018 day 3 summary

The last day of the iGaming Asia Congress 2018 was dedicated to a series of in-depth workshops on eSports and driving online traffic for the iGaming industry.​

eSports is a multi-million dollar industry and is projected to grow to $1.5 billion by 2020. In the workshop, Hai Ng, co-founder of Neomancer LLC & Spawn Point, went through the cycle of building, staging and marketing eSports events.

In an interview with CalvinAyre.com, Ng shared some key points the gaming industry should remember about eSports. One is that there is uniqueness to it and the industry has to know how to identify it.

The workshop also focused on how to learn the eSports community and how to adapt to it. Ng shared that the value of learning eSports for the iGaming industry is as significant as targeting the younger market. Thus, it is essential to understand where this market segment, who grew up in the era of video games and social games, uses their time and resources.

Meanwhile, the iGaming industry thrives in customer acquisition and retention. Earlier in the day, the iGA has prepared SEO-focused workshops.

Rickard Vikstrom, founder of Internet Vikings, conducted SEO navigation in both local and global settings. He had a workshop on link building within the casino sector and he also discussed SERPs.

To successfully drive online traffic in the limited Asian SEO landscape, Jonathan Casuncad of 88 Interactive and also is one of the workshop facilitators, explained how to overcome these restrictions.

He shared, “if you go to Baidu and want to run a PPC campaign targeting keywords that are normally going to be allowed, your best bet would be to target keywords that are somewhat semantically related to what you’re going after but also within the bounds of what Baidu would accept.”

