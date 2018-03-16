Bitcoin Cash ‘dream team’ to hash out road to bComm future at CoinGeek Conference

BITCOIN

The biggest minds in Bitcoin are all set to take on the challenge of revolutionizing transactions not just for today, but for the future.

At the inaugural CoinGeek.com Conference, which will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong on May 18, the so-called Bitcoin Cash “dream team”—Bitcoin.com CEO Roger Ver, nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Craig Wright, and Bitmain CEO Jihan Wu—will be sitting down at the Industry Leaders Panel to discuss “The Road to bComm’s Future.”

Currently, the eCommerce sector remains heavily reliant on traditional card payment processors like Mastercard and VISA. But what merchants really need is cryptocurrency, preferably Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which will allow them to pay far lower processing fees than on today’s payment card systems, and with instant payment confirmations on the blockchain, chargebacks will create significantly less financial exposure.

To explain more the keys to moving eCommerce to Bitcoin Commerce (bCommerce), the CoinGeek.com conference will be focusing specifically on merchant adoption of the best micropayment solution with the lowest fees not just for the vendors, but also for the buyers.

Jimmy Nguyen, CEO of the nChain Group, will open the conference with a presentation of “A bComm World,” discussing how Bitcoin Cash will power the future of bCommerce. Bitcoin ABC leader developer Amaury Sechet will then explain Bitcoin BCH’s technical vision for a global payment system, while Lokad founder Joannes Vermorel will talk about overcoming eCommerce hurdles with Bitcoin Cash.

Before the afternoon’s Industry Leaders Panel, Ver will give the audience a glimpse of Bitcoin BCH adoption around the world, while Wright will discuss how tokenization and atomic swaps will transform digital commerce. Another panel will discuss new products, opportunities, and challenges for using Bitcoin—this time featuring HandCash co-founder Alex Agut, CoinText.io CTO Vin Armani, nCrypt COO Angela Holowaychuck, Centbee CEO Lorien Gamaroff, VGM Holdings Manager of Global Poker Jonas Odman, and Expedia Global Payments legal director Michael Wood.

Also speaking at the event are Yours.org co-founder and CEO Ryan X. Charles, who will talk about how to bring Bitcoin Cash to more mainstream users; SBI Crypto Chief Strategy Officer Jerry Chan, who will explain the “new crypto world” with a roadmap from FinTech 1.5 to FinTech 2.0; and Quione CEO Mike Kayamori, who will talk about the state or regulation and commercial adoption of Bitcoin in Japan.

The event, which is also hosting an after-party courtesy of CoinGeek.com owner Calvin Ayre, is shaping up to be a landmark in merchant adoption and education in the benefits of Bitcoin BCH. With its bigger blocks, faster speed, and lower transaction fees, Bitcoin BCH represents the truer vision of Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.

Registration for the conference is now open with a 50% discount for those paying in BCH, but credit card payments are also welcome.

