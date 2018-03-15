Uncover the wealth of a bygone age in Pragmatic Play’s Aztec Gems

PRESS RELEASES

Cutting edge graphics and sound enhance this classic video slot

Malta, 15 March 2018: Multi-award-winning slots developer Pragmatic Play has unveiled the latest addition to its burgeoning portfolio of top quality video slots, Aztec Gems.

Players traverse a long-lost jungle in this classic 3×3 + 1 WIN MULTIPLIER reel, five-line slot game, which lines the reels with diamonds, rubies and amethysts alongside an ornate golden mask wild symbol.

Every symbol appears stacked, giving players the chance to aim for big wins, while an extra layer of luck is added with Pragmatic Play’s signature multiplier reel, which can increase all wins by up to 15 times.

A dynamic soundtrack ups the ante, picking up the pace with each individual pay-out.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Aztec Gems marries intuitive gameplay with audio-visual excellence, and is a great addition to our slot catalogue.

“It is a video slot designed with crossover appeal in mind, drawing in new slots fans with fast-paced, easy to understand pay lines, while providing plenty to keep long-time fans of our titles engaged.”

Aztec Gems follows the launch of Ancient Egypt, a dynamic video slot which provides an exciting twist on a popular theme.

Pragmatic Play releases two new games every month, and its titles feature with many leading casino brands including Betsson, GVC, Betclic and LeoVegas.

