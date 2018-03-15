Slots Capital introduces colourful new Party Parrot slot from rival with 50 free spins

PRESS RELEASES

March 15, 2018 – There’s a party in the jungle this week as Slots Capital Casino introduces the festive new Party Parrot slot from Rival Gaming. This weekend, active players can get 20 free spins on the new game and, until the end of the month, the casino will give players another 50 free spins when they make a deposit.

Party Parrot is a colourful slot with an expanding wild and a free spins bonus feature. The free spins symbol can trigger up to 20 free spins. Wilds are sticky during free spins. They trigger another spin and stay on screen during all re-spins.

There are lots of exotic birds in this game, including Toucans and Flamingos, but the highest value symbol is a hungry Pelican.

Party Parrot has a wide betting range to appeal to all kinds of players. They can bet from one to ten coins per line and coins can be valued at $.01 to $.25 each so they can make a minimum bet of just a penny or wager up to a max bet of $62.50 per spin.

“It’s great getting a new game to play” said Slots Lotty. Slots Capital’s casino blogger, “But, saints preserve us, thank goodness they haven’t forgotten about St Patrick’s Day!”

In addition to Party Parrot introductory bonuses, Slots Capital is also tripling deposits for the Irish-themed Shamrock Isle slot game.

Slots Capital, which welcomes players from all over the world, has a huge selection of unique slot games from Rival Gaming. It also offers table games like Blackjack and Roulette.

About Slots Capital

Slots Capital offers a wide selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming. Generous comp points and VIP programs have earned the deluxe online casino an excellent reputation all over the world. Players enjoy weekly and monthly promotions, unbeatable comp point rates, free gifts from the manager, low rollover tokens and unlimited cashback.

