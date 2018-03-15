R. Franco Group’s SBG MULTIGAME stars at Dublin tradeshow

PRESS RELEASES

15th March, 2018 (Madrid, Spain) – The R. Franco Group, a world-class supplier of global gaming solutions, once again participated in the Iris Gaming Show, held last week in Dublin, via its local distributor, Aim Leisure.

Hundreds of delegates viewed leading products displayed by the Group, which are soon to be installed in arcades in the region.

These included ON MIX, the SBG multigame that provides greater player enjoyment, as well as higher operator safety and flexibility.

Two new games, Olympic Gold Free Spins and Olympic Gold Big Win, were also showcased, and are already available via the RF21 5-reel model, which has been active in Ireland for several years.

According to R. Franco Group’s International Commercial Division representative, “the gaming industry increasingly demands more agile and versatile solutions, and ON MIX was extremely well received at the show.”

