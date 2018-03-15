Gibraltar eGaming Cloud provider Rockolo adds London presence

PRESS RELEASES

Gibraltar’s data centre provider Rockolo announces the addition of a London point-of-presence (PoP) to its Cloud platforms for eGaming and the emerging Blockchain based FinTech industries.

This comes within days of the Gibraltar Governments announcement of an agreement with the UK Government assuring continued UK ma rket access post Brexit for the online gaming and financial sectors.

The new presence links London and Gibraltar with dedicated connectivity provided by Gibtelecoms triangulated European network. Online gaming and Fintech businesses can now rapidly build their technical environments across both geographies using a single platform provider.

Like many larger Cloud providers clients only pay for the resources they use when they use them creating a flexible springboard for startups and innovators looking to take advantage of Gibraltar’s recently regulated Blockchain and Crypto currency market.

Jason Bamford, International Development Executive at Rockolo commented – “Gibraltar and the UK are inextricably linked and this highly strategic move positions us as the first Cloud service provider to offer a computing service linked across both geographies. High speed and low network latency are highly important for online gaming industries and we’ve optimised our setup to cater for this.

Our offering is ideal for startups as there’s no capital outlay for our products and clients only pay for the resources they use which can be scaled up and down in seconds”

About Gibtelecom and Rockolo

Rockolo is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gibtelecom Ltd, the leading telecommunications provider in Gibraltar. It has upwards of 10 years’ experience in the data centre business. It operates circa 450 racks spread across two geographically diverse facilities within Gibraltar. Rockolo uses best of breed technologies and provides 24×7 support making it is the leading data centre provider in Gibraltar, partnering with Gibtelecom for global connectivity solutions.

