Digitain ties up EGT’s interactive portfolio

PRESS RELEASES

Leading provider integrates another exciting new suite

15th March 2018, Yerevan – Multi-channel casino platform and sports betting supplier Digitain is set to integrate the full suite of global gaming software and solutions provider EGT Interactive into its flourishing platform.

The new agreement adds a high-quality range to Digitain’s existing portfolio, which recently shattered the 3,000-games mark on its casino platform, and continues to go through the gears.

Among the games made available to their operator partners via the deal will be EGT Interactive’s latest release 40 Mega Clover, as well as popular titles like Almighty Ramses II and the classic Burning Hot.

The integration brings extra muscle to the supplier’s casino platform, as it widens its sphere of influence throughout international markets, from CIS-facing territories to Asia and Africa.

Suren Khachatryan, Digitain CEO, said: “It’s very pleasing to make this announcement. We have launched some fantastic content over the past 12 months on casino, with a wide variety of themes, features, and maths models to ensure improved gameplay. We hope they’ll readily become firm favourites with operators and players alike.”

Todor Zaharief, EGT Interactive’s Manager, added: “It’s great news to partner with Digitain, which has progressed its global reach significantly in recent months. It’s a deal which also allows our products to be promoted via a thriving sportsbook station. EGT Interactive’s heritage is based on innovation and advanced gaming software which already powers some of the world’s top casino operators. So we can’t wait to see how our games perform across what in many cases are new markets for us.”

Digitain has broadened its influence across Europe, central Asia and Africa over the past year, with its state-of-the-art sportsbook (offering odds on 65 different sports, 7,500 leagues, and more than 3,000 betting markets) gaining progressive traction.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Robin Hutchison, Director, 131-151 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 5BB | +44 (0) 20 3586 8272 | robin@squareintheair.com

About Digitain:

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 800 of the brightest minds and creative talents in the gaming industry, with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 30,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers.

Comments