BetConstruct organizes a workshop dedicated to its innovations

PRESS RELEASES

Ahead of ASEAN Gaming Summit, BetConstruct organizes Innovations Workshop dedicated to its brand-new solutions for the gaming industry.

Revealed at ICE Totally Gaming Show 2018, the novelties of BetConstruct fueled the global interest towards the company, let alone making its profile even more diverse. With all the new launches, BetConstruct will host Innovations Workshop and give all participants a free hands-on experience with the company’s solutions.

Officially unveiled in summer 2017 before iGaming Super Show, Spring BME is now enhanced with new functionalities and products. A real-time data feed solutions brought by FeedConstruct can be accessed through SpringBME as well, alongside with Friendship platform, a global marketplace for unique sport videos, developed for digital content providers.

As for gaming and betting solutions we will discuss BetCloud allowing operators to accept bets over established limits and SlotBuilder with an opportunity to create a slot game and integrate it into the slot machine logic.

A few new projects of BetConstruct will also be covered. They are BookieApp which allows everyone to create a bet-on game and let people make bets on it and BetOnPolitics, an open platform for the exchange of news, opinions, political analyses and predictions.

Register for the workshop and join us on March 19 in Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Manila, Philippines, to discover more about the benefits of our offerings.

Comments