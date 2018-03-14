Yggdrasil continues Italy expansion with Lottomatica agreement

PRESS RELEASES

14th March, 2018 ­­– Yggdrasil Gaming has further expanded its presence in Italy after agreeing a deal with the country’s largest online operator, Lottomatica.

Yggdrasil’s portfolio of certified slots will be available to customers of the lottomatica.it and totosi.it brands, with the operator also gaining access to Yggdrasil’s collection of in-game promotional tools, BOOST™.

Yggdrasil Gaming CEO Fredrik Elmqvist said: “Italy has quickly emerged as one of Europe’s most important igaming markets, and major operators like Lottomatica have played an important role in this process.

“This partnership enables us to build upon our favourable growth in Italy, and develop a long-lasting and fruitful relationship with Lottomatica.”

