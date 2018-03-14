Play’n GO to showcase omni-channel content at ENADA SPRING

PRESS RELEASES

14th March 2018 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO will exhibit its award-winning, certified slots content at this year’s ENADA SPRING, Italy’s leading gaming trade show, starting today and running until the 16th March at the Rimini Expo Centre.

The supplier will showcase its extensive gaming portfolio, along with other products on stand 14 in hall C7, with senior personnel on hand to demonstrate how its varied range can benefit both land-based and digital operators.

A highlight on the stand will be Sweet Alchemy, Play’n GO’s imminent release which is highly-anticipated, having seen successful demonstrations at previous trade shows.

The title will be available to test on various devices, showcasing the game’s omni-channel viability which allows players to jump from land-based to remote gaming channels carrying progress with them.

Play’n GO has seen a concerted sales push into the Italian market of late, and with the territory now one of the key online casino markets in Europe, it is becoming the go-to supplier for licensed gaming content.

This has been led by its regulatory expertise, with Play’n GO content now certified in more than 15 jurisdictions worldwide, including many across central and southern Europe.

Delegates at ENADA will be greeted with Play’n GO-sponsored lanyards, demonstrating the supplier’s support of Italian casino gaming.

Johan Törnqvist, Play’n GO’s CEO, said: “Italy has quickly confirmed its position as a gaming heavyweight in Europe and ENADA provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase our certified products to the local market.

“There are thousands of Play’n GO fans playing at many of the country’s biggest operators, and we’re looking forward to demonstrating our expansive product range and new gaming titles, including Sweet Alchemy, to prospective and existing partners at the event.”

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier has been recognised with the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 and 2018 titles. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

