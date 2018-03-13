Sky Bet and Betgenius seal long-term partnership extension

PRESS RELEASES

(London, UK – 13 March 2018) Betgenius, the leading provider of trading and sportsbook management technology, has extended its long-standing partnership with Sky Bet.

Betgenius has been a key partner to Sky Bet since 2008, with its cutting-edge trading platform and expertise playing a major role in the success of the operator’s world-class sportsbook.

The new long-term agreement will see Betgenius continue as the primary trading provider of a growing volume of pre-match and in-play content and pricing across all sports. Sky Bet’s UK and Italy-facing sites will also benefit from Betgenius’ unique High Availability Cash Out service.

Ronnie Whelan, Trading & Operations Director of Sky Betting & Gaming, said: “Betgenius has been a key partner of ours for over a decade. In-play betting in particular has been a major driver of growth for us and our high quality live product is thanks to working with Betgenius towards our shared goal of giving customers the best possible experience.”

Matt Stephenson, Managing Director of Betgenius, said: “We are extremely proud to agree a long-term extension to our relationship with Sky Bet. Richard Flint and his team have created a phenomenal sports betting business and the fact that we are chosen, once again, to play such a crucial role is testament to the quality of our technology and trading expertise.”

About Betgenius

Founded in 2000, Betgenius is the leading provider of sophisticated data-driven software to the regulated sports betting sector. We deliver robust, cutting-edge technology that helps international bookmakers and lottery operators maximise performance across sportsbook platform, trading and marketing.

Its range of sportsbook management services, including partial or complete automation of trading function, the biggest range of pre-match and in-play betting markets in the sector, are renowned for helping operators increase operational efficiency, drive turnover and increase margins.

Betgenius also leads the way in the provision of integrated customer marketing. From acquisition and player life-cycle management to reactivation and CRM tools, we offer everything a sportsbook operator needs to attract, retain and engage customers.

For more information, visit www.betgenius.com

