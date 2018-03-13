Saurabh Mittal joins ONE Championship as vice chairman

PRESS RELEASES

13 March 2018 – Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that self-made billionaire entrepreneur Saurabh Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Mission Holdings, has joined ONE Championship and has been appointed the role of Vice Chairman and will be responsible for some of the most important strategic initiatives at ONE.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “I am thrilled that Saurabh Mittal has joined ONE Championship as Vice Chairman. Our mission is to unleash superheroes across Asia to ignite inspiration, hope, strength, and dreams across all segments of society. I am confident that Saurabh’s vast expertise and experience will contribute significantly to ONE Championship’s success.”

Mittal is an experienced entrepreneur and investor. He has previously served as a Partner at Farallon Capital Partners LP. Mittal also co-founded Indiabulls Group, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate in India. Mittal was also previously a senior partner at Noonday, an affiliate of Farallon Capital Partners LP. Born in India, Mittal is a recipient of the prestigious Director’s Gold Medal from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, graduating as a Baker Scholar.

Saurabh Mittal, Vice Chairman of ONE Championship, stated: “In just a short span, ONE Championship has become the largest global sports media property in Asian history. I am proud to have seen the phenomenal growth from the very beginning. I am excited to help ONE Championship become Asia’s first multi-billion dollar global sports media property in the very near future.”

