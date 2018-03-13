Pokerstars Turbo Series smashes guarantee with $25 million prize pool

PRESS RELEASES

Three PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship Platinum Passes Awarded

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – March 13, 2018 – The Stars Group Inc. announced today that the recent PokerStars Turbo Series exceeded its original $15.6 million prize-pool guarantee by nearly $10 million, ultimately paying out more than $25 million among the 46,581 unique players who participated in the online poker series.

The Turbo Series, which took place from February 18 to March 4, replaced PokerStars’ long-running Turbo Championship of Online Poker (TCOOP) and featured 74 events with buy-ins ranging from $11 to $5,200. Three events had prize pools exceeding $1 million, while PokerStars awarded three $30,000 Platinum Passes to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC), a $25,000 buy-in event taking place in the Bahamas in January 2019.

“We designed the Turbo Series to be inclusive of all players, with buy-ins ranging from $11 to $5,200, so everyone could have the chance to enjoy the fun and fast-paced events no matter their bankroll,” said PokerStars Director of Poker Innovation and Operations, Severin Rasset. “The series has proved to be a success with our players and we look forward to seeing how the Platinum Pass winners transfer their online skills to the live event tables in paradise next year.”

PLATINUM PASS TO PARADISE

Both Twin Turbo Series Main Events, held on March 4, awarded a Platinum Pass to first place. Dutch poker player ‘PIPI tapis!’ took down the $55 Main Event, defeating 28,523 other entrants to win $143,852.83. Canadian player ‘L1VeYRdrEamS’ won the $1,050 Main Event, beating 2,710 entrants for $396,217.75 in just six hours and 23 minutes, earning around $1,000 per minute.

All players who participated in Turbo Series events qualified for the PSPC All-in Shootout on March 5. This was won by ‘TGM#21406’ from the United Kingdom, who defeated more than 18,000 players for a Platinum Pass.

PLENTY MORE PATHS TO PSPC

The next opportunity for players to win a Platinum Pass online is the PSPC Spinball Giveaway All-In Shootout on March 12. Upcoming PokerStars Live events will also award a Platinum Pass. These include:

• PokerStars MEGASTACK San Remo: March 12-18

• Asia Pacific Poker Tour Macau: March 14-25

• European Poker Tour Sochi: March 20-29

To find out more about Turbo Series results, visit PokerStars

For further information, please contact:

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world’s most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 178 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is the flagship brand of The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG; TSX: TSGI), which owns gaming and related businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, and the PokerStars Festival, PokerStars MEGASTACK, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, European Poker Tour, Latin American Poker Tour and the Asia Pacific Poker Tour live poker tour and event brands. PokerStars is the world’s most licensed online gaming brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 17 jurisdictions .

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

Comments