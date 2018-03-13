Play’n GO combine gaming and music for revolutionary new launch

PRESS RELEASES

House of Doom sees soundtrack contributed by metal band Candlemasss and first-of-its-kind marketing push

13th March 2017 – Omni-channel slots specialist Play’n GO has partnered with acclaimed doom metal band Candlemass to launch its dark new slot House of Doom.

The supplier has introduced a brand-new dimension to the slots space, with loyal fans of the group treated to a whole new interactive experience as the two giant entertainment sectors of gaming and music are combined.

Players and fans alike will be indulged with exclusive music from the band, as well as game merchandise and other marketing materials to be released in stages over the coming months, all linked to the House of Doom game world.

House of Doom features the same high-spec graphics and game mechanics that players have come to expect from Play’n GO titles, as well as a bespoke heavy metal soundtrack composed by the band.

The game will be available exclusively to select operator partners for a three-month period before going live to others immediately after.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO of Play’n GO, said: “House of Doom sees a collaboration and marketing scope not seen before in the gaming industry, and we’re looking forward to bringing exclusive events and materials to our fans in the coming months.

“Our artists and developers have managed to bring an innovative concept to life which will appeal to heavy metal fans, as well as those simply wanting a top-quality slots experience.

“It has been a pleasure working with the renowned Candlemass on the launch. The band have contributed heavily to the creative process and we believe this partnership paves the way for a new way of marketing slots in future.”

Play’n GO’s collaboration with Candlemass on the soundtrack is also complemented with a wider marketing push which will see the band contribute to real-life events and social activities around the launch.

Players and Candlemass fans looking to take part in the journey deep into the House of Doom can register here.

About Play’n GO

Play’n GO is an award-winning supplier of high quality gaming content to many of the world’s leading casino brands. Their genuine omni-channel solution can be tailored to suit the needs of individual online and land-based partners, regardless of geographical, regulatory, or market-specific requirements. Their games are developed in HTML5 to provide an enhanced user experience on all devices and operating systems. They are complemented by superior back-office administration tools which provide expansive reporting and marketing capabilities, ensuring operators are equipped to provide the ultimate gaming experience. The supplier’s extensive portfolio was recently recognised by the award of the IGA Slot Provider of the Year 2017 title. For more information about Play’n GO, who have offices in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, and the UK, please visit http://www.playngo.com.

Comments