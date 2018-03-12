OneTouch launches Hold’em Poker title

PRESS RELEASES

Portrait-first gameplay sure to appeal to mobile bettors

March 2018 – Premium mobile games developer OneTouch has continued its push for portrait-first mobile gameplay with the launch of Hold’em Poker.

This ‘player v house’ version of the world-leading poker game features the latest in high-end graphics and sounds. The design is cleverly created to enhance the experience for on-the-go mobile bettors, while also working seamlessly on desktop and tablet.

OneTouch Hold’em Poker combines a traditional table game classic with the technology of today, while its provably fair RNG offers verified fairness and transparency to players.

Matthew Rochman, Head of OneTouch, said: “Players have choices to fold, bet and check as the flop, turn and river are dealt out, which means strategy and smart poker decisions come into play.

“This gives players the unique ability to maximise returns on their winning hands and minimise losses on losing hands. We are sure that it will be a big hit with smart players, as well as beginners looking to develop their poker skills and get a feel for playing the Hold’em heads up.”

OneTouch prides itself on delivering an intuitive user experience across all its titles via a single touch on all modern handheld devices thanks to its advanced JavaScript framework.

Later this year the provider will release Sic Bo, which features cutting-edge graphics and sounds, while still retaining its authentic features, including the gold dome and dice roll feature.

