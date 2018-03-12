From Conversion to Retention – with Quirino Mancini, Jon Peters, Tal Miller and Tal Itzhak Ron at Prague Gaming Summit 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Prague – 12 March 2018 – The organizers are gearing up for a sold out event at the second edition of Prague Gaming Summit. With an impressive lineup of speakers and highly trending topics, the event promises a quality experience for networking and learning.

The “From Conversion to Retention – how do you make a successful gaming operation profit” panel discussion will include the experts of conversion and retention and will focus on key strategies you can implement in your business in order to retain your new customers.

The speaker of the panel are Tal Itzhak Ron (Tal Ron, Drihem and Co. Law Firm), Quirino Mancini (Tonucci & Partners), Jon Peters (Theomobex), Tal Miller (Fibonatix)

Tal is in essence a problem solver. He specializes in tackling challenging situations and cases, cut to the heart of the matter and find out how to make things work the way they should. Tal is an idealist who likes to see things as they can and should be rather than how they are now, and he take pleasure in getting them up to standard.

As CEO of Fibonatix Tal uses his experience in working in international and multicultural environments, where his language and communications skills can be used to bring people together, and find attractive business opportunities for their clients and partners.

Tal has an extensive knowledge of the payments industry and with this knowledge he excels at reducing complex problems to simple concepts which can be easily understood and resolved.

He makes sure his people always see the big picture and have their clients’ best interests at heart.

Tal Itzhak Ron (Tal Ron, Drihem and Co. Law Firm)

Tal graduated from Haifa University School of Law (LL.B.) and Faculty of Computer Science (B.Sc.), and while working as a software developer at a publicly traded software company, NESS Technologies group, has further obtained a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from Bar Ilan University (M.Sc). Tal established Tal Ron, Drihem & Co., Law Firm in 2003, focusing on Online Trading, Ad Tech, Hi Tech, M&A, Fin Tech and iGaming, quickly becoming one of the first international law firms practicing solely on these areas, advising top-tier international clients in these fields. Over the years, Tal gained extensive knowledge in Financial and Gaming regulation, International Taxation and Payment services. Today his team of highly seasoned attorneys and partnering professionals headquartered in Tel Aviv and operating from 8 offices around the world, offers an international one-stop shop for all legal, incorporation, banking, M&A and licensing needs.

Quirino Mancini (Tonucci & Partners)

Quirino Mancini is the global head of the gaming and gambling practice at Tonucci & Partners (www.tonucci.com), a top-ten Italian general practice firm with offices in Rome, Milan, Brescia, Padua, Florence, Tirana, Bucharest and Belgrad.

Quirino is one of the leading Italian gaming and gambling lawyers with a specialist practice of almost 20 years. He acts for Italian and foreign-based online and land-based companies operating in the Italian gaming market, advising them on legal, licensing, regulatory, day-to-day compliance and any other operational aspects connected to their activities. He also runs a bespoke matchmaking and business strategy service to provide clients with a customised type of assistance that includes also introduction and facilitation of dealings with the local regulatory authorities, banks as well as scouting and suitability checks on potential business partners.

Quirino is a regular speaker at most international gaming conferences and sits in the editorial board of various sector reviews and magazines.

Co-founder and editor of www.gaminglaw.eu, a pan-European information and commentary portal focusing on legal and regulatory issues under European and national gaming laws.

Secretary and fellow member of the Leadership Committee of the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL), a worldwide organisation gathering regulators, lawyers and advisors, in-house counsels and educators engaged in the gaming business. Fellow member of the International Association of Gaming Advisors (IAGA)

Jon Peters (Theomobex)

Based in the UK, Jon Peters is an American from New York currently the Managing Director of Theomobex (“TMX”), a funded early-stage technology company in the data analytics based marketing space. The company engages with Channel Partners (MNO’s, Digital Media companies, online gaming operators) to analyze, target and monetize their respective user bases. He became a Principal of the company in January 2014.

Prior to this, he spent seven years at Cisco, most recently as its Director for S+CC (Smart + Connected Communities) Worldwide; large-scale projects in its smart solutions portfolio included Skolkovo in Russia, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) in Israel, Portugal Telecom globally, and Cisco’s IoE Venture Fund. He earlier headed the Service Provider vertical in CiscoOne Emerging Markets.

Before joining Cisco, Jon spent ten years at IDT Corporation, from its start-up phase in New Jersey, to its IPO on NASDAQ, and its eventual listing on the NYSE as a multi-billion dollar telecoms and media company. He moved to London in 1998 to start IDT Europe as its first Managing Director and eventually oversaw IDT’s international sales in Europe, Asia and Africa as Managing Director of IDT Global.

Previously, he was Vice President, Syndication & Placement at The Sumitomo Bank, Limited (now Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.) in New York and Tokyo. His Sales & Trading teams were responsible for the syndication, placement and trading of high-yield debt instruments for M&A, recapitalization, real estate and project finance related transactions. He co-authored the industry textbook, The Syndication and Secondary Loan Placement Handbook, published in 1991.

Jon attended Rutgers University (BA Economics, BA English), New York University (MBA Finance) and Waseda University (Japanese Studies). He currently resides in St Johns Wood, London.

Prague Gaming Summit 2018 will also feature trending topics such as the Polish, Czech, Slovakian, Swiss, Austrian and Slovenian market regulations, the event will also focus on featuring panels about Responsible Gambling, AML, cryptocurrencies and of course the use of blockchain.

Make sure you register in order to get a chance to networking with the representatives of Fortuna Group Entertainment, Sazka, Superbet, NetEnt, Cubits, Payout s.r.o., Nmi Gaming, Data Bet, Pangea Localization Services, PMU, BMM Testlabs, ROMBET, All-In Translations, Betgenius, Endorphina, Vemantia, Kajot, Genii Limited, Quickspin, Apollo Games, Astra Games, Ladbrokes Coral, Mr.Green, Boston Link and much more.

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and event organizer company in the European Union.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations include Vienna, Prague, Budapest, Riga and Ljubljana with special focus around emerging markets.

