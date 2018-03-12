ComeOn! signs Relax Gaming deal

PRESS RELEASES

Multi-brand operator integrates supplier’s casino content

Malta, 12th March 2018 – ComeOn! has signed a deal to integrate content from the innovative casino games and platform provider Relax Gaming.

The supplier’s Blackjack and Roulette table games will go live first on ComeOn.com with cherrycasino.com soon after. Further content will then be delivered throughout 2018.

Relax’s proprietary RNG engine will provide the foundation for the three-hand blackjack and mobile-primed roulette titles, with both featuring premium design and cost-effective implementation.

Heidi Skogster, COO at ComeOn!, said: “Relax Gaming has demonstrated an ability to provide a value offering of quality table games, which we’re sure our players will enjoy.

“We always look to partner with creative suppliers who deliver added value to our already high-quality casino content, Relax fit this bill well.”

Patrik Österåker, Relax Gaming’s CEO, ​said: “ComeOn! is one of the pioneers in the online gaming industry, and we’re very pleased to start what we expect to be a successful partnership in the coming years.

“We’re confident that players across their brands will take to our mobile-focused table games, with much more casino content to be integrated in the near future.”

Relax has recently appointed Simon Hammon as Chief Product Officer, and Andrew Crosby as Head of Account Management, to ensure it continues its strong growth and quality servicing of clients in what’s set to be its biggest year to date.

Media contacts:

Robin Hutchison, Square in the Air

E: robin@squareintheair.com

T: 00 44 203 586 8266

About Relax Gaming

Founded in 2010, Relax Gaming is an award-winning multi-vertical gaming provider with offices in Malta and Estonia. Its omni-channel open gaming platform, Silver Bullet, can distribute thousands of leading industry games, including its own proprietary titles to all operators. Relax also operates its own poker client, in partnership with Unibet, with whom it also runs a bingo network, both featuring straightforward gameplay and vibrant graphics, primed for mobile use. Relax Gaming is currently licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, The Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the Romanian regulator.

Comments