Bethard sign Lotto Warehouse deal

Sports betting giant becomes the most recent high-profile operator to adopt Lotto Warehouse’s industry leading Lottery Betting solution.

Bethard will offer customers the chance to win the world’s biggest jackpots after signing an exclusive deal with lottery betting provider Lotto Warehouse.

Lotto Warehouse have announced partnerships with numerous operators since the turn of the year, however this deal is one of the more significant, with their extensive portfolio of international lottery jackpots to complement Bethard’s existing Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Live Casino and Virtual Sports verticals.

Lotto Warehouse are the only B2B lottery betting provider to have both MGA Class 4 and UK Gambling Commission licenses. They are backed by New York Stock Exchange listed online sports lottery service provider 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) and their client list includes lottery betting pioneers Multilotto.

Lotto Warehouse CEO Thomas Biro said, “Bethard are a globally recognised brand who command huge respect within the iGaming industry.

“They fully recognise the huge potential offered by lottery betting and were attracted to our strength, stability and expertise.

“Lottery betting is now viewed as an established iGaming vertical and we are perfectly positioned to offer an unbeatable solution comprising simple integration, an outstanding range of products and unbeatable margins.”

Adam Vella, Head of Product at Bethard, also expressed his delight at the new deal, saying:

“When we were looking at adding a Lottery vertical we did a thorough investigation of all lottery providers. Selecting Lotto Warehouse was an easy choice. Lotto Warehouse combines excellent product with a rock solid technical platform.”

Lotto Warehouse are a B2B Lottery Betting provider for the iGaming industry. The company have their headquarters in Malta and offer operators the chance to add a catalogue of the world’s biggest lottery betting products to their platforms, with all higher tier payouts protected by a jackpot coverage model.

If you’re interested in speaking to Lotto Warehouse about their offering you can also contact them at info@lottowarehouse.com.

For press related inquiries please contact Andrew Clarke at andrew@themultigroup.com or via mobile on 00356 79440091.

