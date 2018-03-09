SportCaller extends partnership with William Hill for Football21

PRESS RELEASES

Leading bookmaker enlists free-to-play sports-contest specialist to improve client acquisition and retention

9th March, 2018 – SportCaller, the free-to-play sports-game specialist, has struck a deal with William Hill to deliver a new game, Football21, to optimise the operator’s thriving customer base.

Football21 is a weekly free-to-enter competition which asks players to compete for a £10,000 prize pot every weekend by selecting teams whose combined goal-count adds up to 21.

The rules dictate that each selected side must score at least one goal, but players can choose from as many or as few teams as they wish to produce the 21-goal aggregate total.

The easy-to-integrate game has already been proven to accelerate new-account acquisition and increase betting activity for William Hill customers, benefitting from other cross-promotional support for Football21 through popular social channels like UNILAD.

Football21 has been uniquely tailored by SportCaller to drive retention across all operator platforms, boosting the user experience on a sport which always has a huge impact on revenues. This free-to-play game is available via desktop and mobile, and also as an app via Google Play and the App Store.

In a largely homogenised market for sign-up offers and bonuses, SportCaller are offering a third way to enhance recruitment, reactivation and retention through deep engagement.

SportCaller MD Cillian Barry said: “We’ve been working with William Hill on the Lucky 7 horse racing game over the past 18 months, and are now delighted to extend that partnership on Football21.

“It’s immensely satisfying for our games to have been integrated by such a huge name as William Hill, and it’s great to see that Football21 has rewarded their faith, producing genuine new-play engagement and customer loyalty. It’s just the latest game from our expanding team roster.”

Tom Warren, Head of Marketing Planning & Strategy at William Hill, said: “It has only been live since the start of the year but Football21 has already proved a demonstrable success for account-acquisition, with its simple, quick-fire nature and logical gameplay is clearly appealing to new clients, who can sometimes be put off by the perceived complexities of betting.

“Looking ahead to this summer’s World Cup in Russia, where client retention will be at a premium, we are looking forward to working more closely with SportCaller.”

SportCaller has recently released a range of World Cup “Predictor” games that also promote engagement through a series of betting-related questions, which have player-education and ensuing bet-conversion at their heart. All the games can be effortlessly accessed on mobile, app and desktop.

About SportCaller:

SportCaller is the leading free-to-play sporting game provider, whose platform allows fans to connect and compete across a variety of sports. It provides free-to-play games and other social products for operators and media owners, generating new accounts allied to trackable levels of increased player-activity and loyalty. SportCaller ranks William Hill, UNILAD, Paddy Power Betfair, The Sun, Oddschecker, Sportsbet, TVG, At The Races, TVG and Ladbrokes Coral amongst its expanding client-base.

