Realistic Games supports International Women’s Day

Reading, 9th March 2018: Award-winning casino supplier Realistic Games has lent its support to International Women’s Day with its own #PressforProgress themed event.

Female employees of the Reading-based supplier will converge on The Forbury Restaurant for afternoon tea tomorrow to discuss the challenges facing women in today’s society.

They will also be encouraged to share their experiences of positive female role models who have influenced their lives and careers.

Commercial Manager Lauren Bradley said: “International Women’s Day is a valuable opportunity to shine a much-needed light on the broader issues of gender equality which currently exist within society.

“It has sparked national conversation and presents an opportunity for businesses to open up that conversation to their employees, particularly in an industry where the role of women has never been under greater scrutiny.

“Realistic is an example of a business within gaming that focuses on maintaining a healthy environment in which women can work without fear of discrimination and where the conditions are right for the equal promotion of women.

“The gaming industry is a place where women can progress and flourish, and having these discussions is a great opportunity to create a universally positive impact across the industry.

“Throughout gaming there are strong women working their way through challenging environments and I firmly believe that over the course of the next decade many of these women will reach positions of great influence, which will continue to promote cultural change within organisations.”

International Women’s Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and marks a call to action for celebrating gender parity.

The first International Women’s Day was observed in 1909 and was taken up by a number of socialist and suffragist movements before being formerly adopted by the United Nations in 1975.

