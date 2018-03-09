Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) welcomes global audience to its 18th Annual North American Regulators Roundtable

PRESS RELEASES

LAS VEGAS, NV (March 9, 2018) – More than 225 attendees from across the country and around the world converged at the iconic Luxor Las Vegas on March 7th for the first day of Gaming Laboratories International’s (GLI®) 18th Annual Regulators Roundtable.

Among the attendees were some of the most recognizable and influential Tribal gaming and state government leaders.

Presented by GLI University® and billed as the largest educational and networking event of its kind for gaming and lottery industry regulators, the two-day co nclave is a mix of informative workshops and inspiring general sessions covering a wide range of mission-critical topics, such as advanced game concepts, blockchain technology, skill-based gaming, sports betting, eSports, and technical standards.

A packed general session heard Kerry Bubolz, president of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL hockey team, for an enthusiastically received keynote address highlighting the impact the Vegas Golden Knights have had on both Las Vegas and the sport of hockey in their inaugural year.

Then, GLI President and CEO James Maida took the stage with an address focused on the theme, “Everything we do, we do for you.” He said GLI is expanding its already world-class capabilities with four independent organizations – GLI, Bulletproof, Kobetron™, and SLI Compliance™ – united by the common purpose of continually serving clients better. Maida emphasized that GLI’s nearly 30 years of experience, more than 1,100 global employees, and 21 laboratories are unmatched in the industry.

Maida also stressed that because “bad guys are getting better,” it’s more imperative than ever for regulators to stay ahead of the game, “because the risks are too high for anything else.” He noted that, based on client feedback, GLI is focused on continuous improvement of people, products, and processes; adding that GLI will be expanding its education through free industry leading webinars, creating a technical point of contact for every regulator, and increasing the number of regional seminars.

Attendees also enjoyed a thought-provoking discussion by Maida and Chad Kornett, GLI’s Director of Technical Compliance, on the future of gaming innovation. Maida and Kornett engaged in a lively interchange covering such hot-button issues as cryptocurrency, sports betting, virtual reality, and the emergence of eSports and skill-based gaming.

A highlight of the opening day’s activities was the Innovation Room, where a large crowd of attendees got a glimpse into the future of gaming technology. GLI “brought the lab to you” with up-close-and-personal presentations from Bulletproof and Kobetron. Additionally, students from UNLV’s Center for Gaming Innovation showcased new and emerging technologies.

The exciting opening day of the 2018 North American Regulators Roundtable concluded with an exclusive VIP cocktail reception overlooking the glittering Las Vegas Strip at the top of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The chic House of Blues Foundation Room was the perfect setting for regulator attendees to meet and mingle directly with more than 160 gaming and lottery suppliers from around the world who joined the event, enjoying this rare opportunity to directly interact with such a large number of regulators.

Maida said, “We thank everyone for coming to support this conference.”

The North American Regulators Roundtable concludes on Thursday, March 8, 2018. More information about the Roundtable can be found at www.gaminglabs.com/roundtable2018.

