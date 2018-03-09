Digitain set to showcase latest products at Betting on Football

PRESS RELEASES

Leading provider gears up its portfolio and global reach ahead of the World Cup

9th March 2018 – Multi-channel sports betting and casino platform provider Digitain is all set to showcase an expanding product portfolio to delegates at Betting on Football 2018 (20-23 March).

The leading supplier has broadened its footprint across eastern Europe, Asia and Africa in recent months with its fully-managed sportsbook platform, which offers odds on 65 different sports, 7,500 leagues, and more than 3,000 betting markets leading the way.

The forthcoming World Cup in Russia is clearly set to be the white-hot topic at Stamford Bridge later this month, shining a global spotlight on the CIS-facing region where Digitain’s homegrown influence is second to none.

Indeed, Digitain’s flourishing suite of CIS igaming partnerships, coupled to its easy-to-integrate sportsbook’s progressive functionality and features, means that the show sponsor is in the box seat for bringing its local expertise to bear on a truly international stage.

Recent innovations, such as the new edit-my-bet tool which allows in-play revisions to multiple bets, allied to a raft of key integrations (for example, with Russia’s biggest poker network Pokerdom) have set Digitain up to fully capitalise on the flagship football tournament.

Suren Khachatryan, Digitain CEO, said: “It’s a thrilling time for us to be returning to Chelsea’s home ground, with so much core development now behind us, and our partnerships growing exponentially since ICE 2018, we can’t wait to kick off SBC’s Betting on Football as a lead conference sponsor.

“We look forward to catching up with existing partners, and meeting new clients with whom we can achieve our mutual goals. Please come visit us at Stand 25, where we’ll unpack the latest products from our top-notch omnichannel solution which offers a new igaming planet for operators worldwide.

About Digitain:

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 800 of the brightest minds and creative talents in the gaming industry, with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 30,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers.

