Betway begins search for new creative agency

09 March, 2018 – Betway, the global betting site, has initiated the search for a new creative agency, following the conclusion of its seven-year partnership with Above+Beyond.

The new agency will start in summer 2018 on a long-term, multi-million-pound contract. It will work towards a major global campaign launch and regional roll out in 2019, supporting Betway’s growth into new markets worldwide.

Betway has again enlisted intermediary service AAR to prepare the brief and oversee the shortlisting and pitch process after it supported the gambling company’s recent UK media agency review.

Above+Beyond made a widespread contribution to Betway’s significant growth. The agency has helped the brand to stand out in a crowded market whilst driving acquisition, thanks to its breakthrough “For the Love of the Game” campaign. With a particular focus on television, Above+Beyond also provided all supporting assets for press, digital and radio.

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman said: “We enjoyed working with Above+Beyond for seven years, experiencing the excitement of Betway’s formative years and our subsequent stellar growth as a brand.

“The partnership led to some of the gambling industry’s most defining work. However, the relationship has reached its natural conclusion. Our businesses have gone through much change, which makes it a good time for us to part ways on great terms.”

Betway is official principal partner of Premier League football club West Ham United and offers online sports betting, casino, bingo and poker in multiple regulated markets.

For more information, please contact:

Alex Young, AAR Senior Business Director:

ayoung@aargroup.co.uk

020 7612 1200

About Betway:

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland.

Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment.

Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including ESSA, the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS) and the Remote Gambling Association (RGA), and is accredited by trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to the Responsible Gambling Trust.

In addition to the flagship Betway brand, the Betway Group operates a number of other brands including Dream Bingo, Bingo on the Box, Spin Casino and the Hippodrome Online Casino. For more information about Betway’s various products and licenced brands, please visit www.betwaygroup.com.

About Above+Beyond:

Above+Beyond is the creative agency for the audience age, bringing together diverse talents from the worlds of film, music, PR, media, production, branding and advertising, to help clients create enduring cultural connections between their brands and their audiences. The agency began life in September 2012 and was listed at number 28 in Campaign’s Top 100 UK agencies 2017.

